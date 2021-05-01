Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $77.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $2,618,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,161,937 shares of company stock worth $86,227,661. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.52. 526,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

