International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,675 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $69,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.92. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

