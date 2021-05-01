International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Up 137.0% in April

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.0 days.

IPCFF remained flat at $$3.00 on Friday. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

