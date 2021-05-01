Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $25.57. 46,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

