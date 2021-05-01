Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.90. 3,218,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135,253. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $900.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

