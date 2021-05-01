Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $337.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.64 and its 200-day moving average is $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $211.12 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

