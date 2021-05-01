Investec Upgrades Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. Absa Group has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $18.65.
Absa Group Company Profile
