Investec Upgrades Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. Absa Group has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $18.65.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

