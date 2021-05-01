Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 9,145 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average daily volume of 1,157 call options.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

