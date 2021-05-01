Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 60,557 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 780% compared to the average volume of 6,881 call options.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total transaction of $181,275.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $20,548,930 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,820.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 36.0% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 27.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $506.37 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $335.01 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.39. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

