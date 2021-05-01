Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of CSR opened at $70.39 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $930.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

CSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.