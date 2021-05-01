Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.420 EPS.

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.06 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.27.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

