ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

IO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. 314,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,969. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.12.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that ION Geophysical will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

