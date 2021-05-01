Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Lessened by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

