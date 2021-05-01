iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the March 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 582,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLQD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,865. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $52.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02.

