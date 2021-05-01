iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 53,447 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 79,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 161,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.73 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $61.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80.

