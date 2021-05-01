iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 47.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $113.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

