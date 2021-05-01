iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 66.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69.

