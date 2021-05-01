iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.89 and last traded at $53.01. 709,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,310,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.89.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.