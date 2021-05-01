iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 8.9% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,762,000.

USMV opened at $71.95 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50.

