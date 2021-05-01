iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 271,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.