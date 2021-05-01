iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.86 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

