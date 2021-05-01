iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1,025.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,119 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.