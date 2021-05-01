iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $259.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

