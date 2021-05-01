iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.