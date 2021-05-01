iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Stock Position Raised by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,680,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,818,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27.

