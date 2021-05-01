iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Increased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,215 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,553,000 after acquiring an additional 661,089 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,754,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 126,946 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $143.97 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.