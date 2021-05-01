iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $118.28 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $119.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

