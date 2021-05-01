iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,622 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $33,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $271.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

