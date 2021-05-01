iShares Transportation Average ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:IYT)

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,186 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the average daily volume of 332 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

IYT stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.07. 112,773 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.68. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

