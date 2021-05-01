Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) vs. Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Head to Head Review

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) and Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Itaú Corpbanca and Crédit Agricole’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Corpbanca $2.82 billion 0.62 $177.89 million N/A N/A Crédit Agricole $22.57 billion 1.98 $8.06 billion $0.78 9.82

Crédit Agricole has higher revenue and earnings than Itaú Corpbanca.

Risk and Volatility

Itaú Corpbanca has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crédit Agricole has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Corpbanca and Crédit Agricole’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Corpbanca -35.23% 1.63% 0.14% Crédit Agricole 19.31% 3.21% 0.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Itaú Corpbanca and Crédit Agricole, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Corpbanca 0 0 0 0 N/A Crédit Agricole 1 1 4 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Itaú Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Crédit Agricole shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crédit Agricole beats Itaú Corpbanca on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; treasury and asset management services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 194 branch offices in Chile and New York, which includes 139 branches operating as ItaÃº and 54 branches operating as Banco Condell, as well as representative offices in Madrid and Spain. ItaÃº Corpbanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre. The French Retail Banking – Regional Banks segment provides banking and financial services for individual customers, farmers, small businesses, corporate and local authorities. The French Retail Banking – LCL segment offers asset management, insurance, and wealth management products. The International Retail Banking segment covers foreign subsidiaries and investments that are involved in retail banking. The Asset gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries. The Specialized Financial Services segment provides consumer financing services and specialized financial services such as factoring and leasing and this segment also handles the group subsidiaries which provides financial products and services to individual customers, small businesses, corporates and local authorities in France and abroad. The Large customers segment operates in capital markets, investment banking, and financing activities. The Corporate Center segment involves central body function, asset and liability management, and results of the private equity business and various companies of the group. The company was founded on November 5, 1894 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

