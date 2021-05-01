ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Trading 0.5% Higher

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36. 332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

