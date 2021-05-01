ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

ITVPY opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

