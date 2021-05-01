IWG (LON:IWG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of IWG (LON:IWG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IWG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on IWG in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

IWG stock opened at GBX 366.70 ($4.79) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 356.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 336.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 193.10 ($2.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

