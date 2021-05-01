Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:JHG opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JHG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.