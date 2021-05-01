Jarvis Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $300,615.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $300,615.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00071348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.97 or 0.00873875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00066811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00049933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00095981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.