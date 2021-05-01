Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $18.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $18.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $86.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $94.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,168.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,906.69. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.