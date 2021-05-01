Jefferies Financial Group Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $208.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NXPI stock opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of -363.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after buying an additional 318,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $594,421,000 after buying an additional 402,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

