Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $539.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.