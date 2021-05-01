Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 729,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $21,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $32.51 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

