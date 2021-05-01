JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:JELD traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 794,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on JELD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

