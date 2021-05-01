JMP Securities Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $395.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $355.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Shares of FB stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.80. Facebook has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

