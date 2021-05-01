JMP Securities Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $190.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Shares of CB stock opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after buying an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after buying an additional 170,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

