Joint Ventures Market Cap Hits $57,164.08 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $57,164.08 and $16,133.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 97.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

