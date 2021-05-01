Joseph C. Adams Sells 19,632 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20.

Shares of FSBW opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

