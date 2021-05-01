JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $390.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.80. Facebook has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

