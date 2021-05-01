JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 630.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bank First were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bank First by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank First during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $558.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bank First Co. has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

