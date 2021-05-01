JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PJT opened at $73.53 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

