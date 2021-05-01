JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Target Price to $9.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGC. Barclays upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.