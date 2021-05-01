Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $911,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $178.82 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average of $130.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.