Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.